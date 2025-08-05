Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love confirms his Super Power
Jeremyiah Love confirmed what everyone already knew on Saturday -- that he has many superpowers and that his speed is his main one. After all, Love is arguably the best running back in college football and a potential first-round pick and Heisman finalist, but it's nice to see him acknowledge it.
Less than a month ago, Love hopped on ESPN with Head Coach Marcus Freeman to talk Notre Dame football, and even got a chance to touch on his comic book. Love is referred to as Jeremonstar in the comic and similar to his talents on the field, can do just about everything.
Love blossomed last season, and if Notre Dame has any chance of getting back to the National Championship, they're going to need Love to be just as good as he was last year, if not even better. As for Love's other superpowers, add his vision and agility to the top of the list, too.
Notre Dame's season opener is on August 31st on the road against Miami (FL) and if the Fighting Irish are going to fully maximize their chances of winning, they should probably give the ball to Love early and often.