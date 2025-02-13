Notre Dame Makes Final List for Elite 2026 Recruit: Who Else Impressed Star Tackle?
Notre Dame football has made the cut to the final eight teams for prized 2026 offensive tackle recruit Felix Ojo.
Ojo is a 6-7, 280-pound manchild from Mansfield, Texas and has offers from basically all of the biggest brands in college football. On3 ranks Ojo as the nation's fifth-best offensive tackle in the 2026 class.
Ojo took part in the Navy All-American game practices this winter and despite being among the youngest players in the 2026 recruiting cycle due to a July birthdate, certainly impressed.
Notre Dame has its work cut out for it regarding Ojo, however. The Texas native has plenty of bluebloods in his final eight schools which aside from Notre Dame, include: Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.
Felix Ojo Scouting Report via 247Sports
Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB. Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength. Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.