While overall, things have gone extremely well for Notre Dame in the 2027 recruiting cycle, linebacker remains a position of concern in the class.

That outlook didn't get any better on Wednesday, either, as prized Hawaii target Toa Satele announced his commitment to Oregon.

Satele had previously announced Notre Dame as a finalist for his talents despite never having made a visit to the campus. He was scheduled to make that visit later this month, but that has since been canceled.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Toa Satele has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 225 LB from Mililani, HI chose the Ducks over Texas, Cal, and Notre Dame



He’s the No. 4 LB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



“Just to be able, is a blessing”https://t.co/mWmhWbHatq pic.twitter.com/fFI8o1kCc7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

Notre Dame's Current Linebacker Outlook is Iffy at Best

When Notre Dame missed on offensive lineman Lyaton von Brandt last month, it stung, but what the Irish already had committed on the offensive line helped reduce the pain.

Notre Dame's outlook at linebacker in the 2027 recruiting cycle is anything but rosey, though.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish sit with just one linebacker commitment in the class, Amarri Irvin. However, Irvin recently made a visit to Michigan State, where his dad once starred at running back, and where former Notre Dame assistant coach Max Bullough is now employed.

What Does Notre Dame do at Linebacker Now?

The good news for Notre Dame is that it has brought in a slew of talent at linebacker in recent years. That helps take the burden off of needing to be loaded at the position in 2027, but having more than one body is still a must - and who knows if that current one body will hold?

So where does Notre Dame go to try and fill out its linebackers for the 2027 recruiting cycle? Below are a few names to keep an eye on in the weeks and months to come.

Kaden Henderson - Tampa (Jesuit), Florida

"Miami's in a position they can get real greedy at the linebacker position"@SWiltfong_ has intel on No. 1 LB Kaden Henderson after his visit to Coral Gables 🙌



MORE: https://t.co/YNsymZF5dR pic.twitter.com/sPaBN1uOCt — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) June 2, 2026

Henderson is viewed by some as the top linebacking prospect in the cycle, with all of the big-time programs wanting his talents. He figures to be an every-down player in college and his pure athleticism will be a nightmare for opponents.

While it's great to shoot for the stars, and Henderson clearly is one, beating out Texas A&M, Miami, and LSU is going to be no small task for Notre Dame.

Roman Igwebuike - Chicago (Mt. Carmel), Illinois

Roman Igwebuike going through drill work here at UA Next in Chicago @roman_igwebuike



He’s the No. 197 prospect in the SC Next 300. One of the best inside linebackers in the country #UANext pic.twitter.com/cqQN2ZQveM — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 24, 2026

The top-ranked linebacker from Illinois is very much on Notre Dame's radar as the Fighting Irish are among the favorites to land Igwebuike. Part of an array of talent on a loaded Mt. Carmel team, Igwebuike is set to visit Notre Dame again later this month. Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, and Clemson are also in the running for his talents.

The only negative thing? It feels like every time Notre Dame has had a big-time player from Mt. Carmel targeted the last 20 or so years, it has ultimately fallen short.

Sean Fox - Indianapolis (Warren Central), Indiana

Both Rivals and 247Sports see Fox as a four-star talent totaled 98 tackles as a high school junior, 14.5 of which were for a loss, while forcing an absurd eight fumbles and blocking a pair of punts.



With the lack of numbers at linebacker in this class, Notre Dame may have no choice but to step on the gas in the recruitment of Fox, something it hasn't been the fastest to do.