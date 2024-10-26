Notre Dame Blasts Navy: 5 Numbers That Told the Story
Notre Dame was supposed to have one of its toughest remaining tests for the 2024 regular season on Saturday as it traveled to East Rutherford to take on Navy.
Touchdowns on three of the first four possessions by Notre Dame though helped make fairly quick work of the previously unbeaten Midshipmen as the Irish move to 7-1 before prepping for the November stretch run that starts against Florida State following next week's bye.
Just how dominating was Notre Dame's 51-14 victory over Navy?
Here are the five numbers that told the story of the rout.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: 6-0 Turnover Battle
Win the turnover battle and win the game, it's usually that simple. Win the turnover 6-0 and the scoreboard will lean heavily in your favor. That was the case Saturday as Notre Dame's physical and fast defense made life tough on Navy quarterback Blake Horvath and company all afternoon.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: 30:29 Time of Possession for Irish
Navy's offense has some new twists and turns from the one that gave Notre Dame a good number of problems from 2007-2016. There is more throwing now but in order for Navy to beat a team like Notre Dame, possessing the ball and limiting possessions is key. With that in mind, Notre Dame holding the ball for more than half the game took away any chance of Navy shortening the game like it had to have wanted to do, even with its gaudy offensive stats it entered with.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: -2.17 Yards Per Play for Midshipmen
You may look at the final tally, see that Navy averaged 5.43 yards per play against Notre Dame and think that wasn't too bad against a great defense. That may be true, but that's 2.17 yards less per play than what Navy had averaged entering Saturday's game. Navy put up some huge numbers but hadn't seen a team like Notre Dame to date and it showed beyond just the final score.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: 49:39 of Game Time with Two-Plus Score Lead for Irish
If you have followed me here or at previous stops, you know I follow game situation much more than just looking at stats.
Just how quick of work did Notre Dame make of Navy? The Irish took the lead just 4:32 into the game and stretched it to a two-score lead with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. Navy got back within one touchdown early in the second quarter but a quick Jeremiyah Love response on a 64-yard touchdown run put Notre Dame back ahead by 14 with 12:28 to play before halftime. Notre Dame wouldn't lead by fewer than 14 points the rest of the way. Add it altogether and Notre Dame held a two-score or greater lead for 49:39 of Saturday's 60-minute game.
Total control.
Notre Dame vs. Navy: 13 Jeremiyah Love Touches
It's not as much about just the Navy game but for the season in general, Notre Dame has done a great job keeping Jeremiyah Love fresh during games. Recently that has been partly because of blowouts but on 13 touches, Love found the endzone twice and totaled exactly 100 yards of offense for Notre Dame.
He's been Notre Dame's biggest home run hitter on offense but has touched the ball just 105 times all year. With an off week before the November stretch run, I am really a fan of how much less wear and tear should be on Love as we transition to late-fall.