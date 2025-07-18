Notre Dame Football: Major Recruiting News & Updates You Need to Know — July 18
There really is never a dull moment in the world of Notre Dame football. Sure, some aren't as busy as others, but with the transfer portal, year-round recruiting, and a season to prepare for, it feels like there is always something going on.
Now we sit just 44 days away from Notre Dame taking on Miami in the season opener, and plenty continues to go on with the Fighting Irish.
The weekend is calling, but not before plenty is happening in and around South Bend. Notre Dame's football media days are underway in New York, while a few former Notre Dame women's basketball stars are back in Indiana as WNBA All-Stars.
Also, a list for the last quarter century that everyone will have an opinion on and massive recruiting updates are to be had. Here's what you need to know for July 18 regarding all things Notre Dame athletics.
5. Notre Dame's Best Players Since 2000
Notre Dame has played 25 football seasons this century, so who makes the All-Quarter-Century Team for the Fighting Irish? I went ahead and put together a list of the 25 best players over the last 25 years. As you can probably tell once you read it over, compiling this list meant for some former studs being left off.
4. WNBA All-Stars Arrive in Indianapolis
It's WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and three former Notre Dame stars are participating. The players arrived in Indy Thursday night and began the weekend festivities by walking the Orange Carpet, something the former Fighting Irish stars made a splash while doing.
The WNBA Skills Competition takes place Friday night with the game going off on Saturday evening.
3. Notre Dame Football's Media Blitz in New York
Notre Dame football isn't part of a conference, so doesn't do the regular conference media days like the Big Ten of SEC. Marcus Freeman, Jeremiyah Love, and a handful of other players are in New York, making media appearances at a variety of networks. Love spoke on ESPN's First Take on Thursday and discussed Notre Dame's running back room as well as his own comic book that is due out soon.
Be on the lookout for more Notre Dame media appearances on Friday.
2. Key Recruit Moves Back Commitment Date
Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class is nearly complete, but a huge piece of the defensive front remains as a target. Elijah Golden, a defensive tackle out of Sarasota, Florida is a four-star prospect and huge remaining target for Notre Dame. Originally set to announce his college decision in late July, Golden pushed back his commitment date earlier this week.
1. Notre Dame to Land Biggest Quarterback Commitment Since Jimmy Clausen?
Notre Dame went about things differently in quarterback recruiting for the 2027 cycle, being late to offer anyone at all. So far, only two scholarship offers have been made to quarterbacks in the class. According to recruiting experts, though, Notre Dame is in the drivers seat to land Teddy Jarrard, one of the very top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle. Get the latest on this developing story here.