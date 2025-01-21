Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Best Social Media Reactions to National Championship Loss

The best social media posts after Notre Dame fell in the national championship to Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) reacts after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) reacts after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame put up a valiant effort late in Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State, but the hole it was trying to dig out of was just too much.

Notre Dame fell behind 31-7 before roaring back to get within eight points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 34-23.

It was an incredible season by Notre Dame, but still fell short of the ultimate goal of ending the team's national championship drought that now enters its 37th year.

Social media was a buzz during and following the national championship. Some of the best posts from social media can be found regarding Notre Dame below.

Final Score from Atlanta

No Quit in Notre Dame Until the Very End

Marcus Freeman Checks Out Ohio State Trophy Presentation

Notre Dame Seniors Left Program in Better Place

Breaking Season Incoming for Notre Dame Wide Receiver?

Real Recognized Real During Championship Game

Notre Dame's Opening Drive Was Smashmouth Football

Fans Proud of 2024 Notre Dame Football Team

Notre Dame Left it All Out There

Notre Dame CAN Compete at Highest Level

