Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Best Social Media Reactions to National Championship Loss
The best social media posts after Notre Dame fell in the national championship to Ohio State
In this story:
Notre Dame put up a valiant effort late in Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State, but the hole it was trying to dig out of was just too much.
Notre Dame fell behind 31-7 before roaring back to get within eight points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 34-23.
It was an incredible season by Notre Dame, but still fell short of the ultimate goal of ending the team's national championship drought that now enters its 37th year.
Social media was a buzz during and following the national championship. Some of the best posts from social media can be found regarding Notre Dame below.
Final Score from Atlanta
No Quit in Notre Dame Until the Very End
Marcus Freeman Checks Out Ohio State Trophy Presentation
Notre Dame Seniors Left Program in Better Place
Breaking Season Incoming for Notre Dame Wide Receiver?
Real Recognized Real During Championship Game
Notre Dame's Opening Drive Was Smashmouth Football
Fans Proud of 2024 Notre Dame Football Team
Notre Dame Left it All Out There
Notre Dame CAN Compete at Highest Level
