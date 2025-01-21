Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Pregame Action
The countdown to kickoff for the college football national championship is on
Notre Dame and Ohio State are approaching kickoff for the national championship in Atlanta and the atmosphere is electric.
It is the national championship after all so that's not a surprise but it is a scene Notre Dame fans haven't been a part of a whole lot the last three decades.
What's the scene like in Atlanta and specifically at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as kickoff approaches between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes?
Here are some pregame scenes from where the road ends on the 2025 college football season.
Notre Dame Star Xavier Watts Has Arrived
Notre Dame Legend Joe Montana and...Cactus Jack
Notre Dame Heads to the Playing Field
Play Like a Champion Today
Pat Coogan's Pregame Speech (from afar)
Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love Gets Parental Pep Talk
Air of Expectancy in the Arena Tonight
The Bus Stopped Here (in Atlanta)
SEC Makes Championship Afterall
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Ready for the Main Event
Ohio State QB Will Howard Taking it All In
