Irish Breakdown

Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Pregame Action

The countdown to kickoff for the college football national championship is on

Nick Shepkowski

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish spirit squad fires up their fans in the Home Depot Backyard prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish spirit squad fires up their fans in the Home Depot Backyard prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame and Ohio State are approaching kickoff for the national championship in Atlanta and the atmosphere is electric.

It is the national championship after all so that's not a surprise but it is a scene Notre Dame fans haven't been a part of a whole lot the last three decades.

What's the scene like in Atlanta and specifically at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as kickoff approaches between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes?

Here are some pregame scenes from where the road ends on the 2025 college football season.

Notre Dame Star Xavier Watts Has Arrived

Notre Dame Legend Joe Montana and...Cactus Jack

Notre Dame Heads to the Playing Field

Play Like a Champion Today

Pat Coogan's Pregame Speech (from afar)

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love Gets Parental Pep Talk

Air of Expectancy in the Arena Tonight

The Bus Stopped Here (in Atlanta)

SEC Makes Championship Afterall

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Ready for the Main Event

Ohio State QB Will Howard Taking it All In

More From Notre Dame on SI

Bold Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Game

Notre Dame's Realistic Path to Victory Against Ohio State

All-Time Notre Dame Rival Considers Himself a Fan of Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame's Updated Injury Report for National Championship vs. Ohio State

Urban Meyer Makes Bold National Championship Pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football