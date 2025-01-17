Irish Breakdown

All-Time Notre Dame Nemesis Reggie Bush: 'They Hit the Jackpot with Marcus Freeman'

Reggie Bush doesn't often have great things to say about Notre Dame but speaks highly of the Notre Dame head coach

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
When you make the list of the greatest nemesis's in the history of Notre Dame football it doesn't take long to get to Reggie Bush.

The legendary USC running back scorched the Fighting Irish on multiple occasions and didn't lose in the intersectional rivalry during his time with the Trojans. Bush doesn't speak fondly of Notre Dame often but certainly thinks highly of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.


Bush spoke to Bri Amaranthus of USC Trojans on SI about Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman, and the national championship. Despite the Irish-Trojan rivalry, Bush is mighty impressed with the Irish head coach.

Reggie Bush Praises Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates a big play as the Irish beat Georgia
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman (R) reacts on the sidelines in the final minute against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"I think the world of him," Bush said. "He's been extremely classy and professional, which is what you need out of a head coach. I think Notre Dame is lucky to have him, honestly. From that very first video, when they announced him as the head coach and we saw the entire team jump up, celebrate him, hug him, cheer, high-five. You could just see like these kids want to play for him and they respect him as a head coach."

"There's been a ton of horror stories out there where the next guy has not been the right guy. Notre Dame hit the jackpot with Marcus Freeman. I love what he's done with the team. It's going to make it hard to cheer for them. But because I'm a fan of his, if they win, I won't be mad."

Marcus Freeman-Pete Carroll Comparison

Earlier in the week J.D. Pickell of On3 made a comparison that Notre Dame fans might not like on the surface, but makes a lot of sense for Marcus Freeman. Check it out below.

As much as Notre Dame fans might not like Carroll, they'd certainly be OK with Freeman leading Notre Dame to a couple of national championships during his tenure.

