Notre Dame Poised for Big Rankings Jump After Weekend of Upsets

With several top teams falling, Notre Dame is in prime position to make a significant leap in the CFP rankings this week

Notre Dame safety Luke Talich (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame safety Luke Talich (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
November football is always full of drama

One of the purest joys of being a college football fan is to have your favorite team in contention for the playoff late in the year. Not only does this allow every game your team plays to matter, but the games of other teams as well.

Notre Dame did its part in their playoff push with their dominant 52-3 dismantling of Florida State on a brisk South Bend November night. As if this wasn't enough to put a smile on Irish fan's faces, there was more good news throughout the course of the day.

This is why games are played in real life and not on paper

Before Notre Dame even took the field against the Seminoles, multiple teams ranked ahead of the Irish suffered losses. Miami, who's barely escaped losses multiple times this year, finally could not and lost to Georgia Tech, who Notre Dame beat 31-13, 28-23.

Georgia also suffered a loss, their 2nd at the hands of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss by a tally of 28-10. It'll be incredibly interesting to see how the CFP committee now ranks both of these teams that they previously thought a lot of after these losses.

And while many would argue that it'd be better for Notre Dame if LSU had beaten Alabama, Irish fans took unique pleasure in seeing Brian Kelly's squad get destroyed at home, in front of hundreds of recruits to the score of 42-13.

You can take "Big Game Brian" out of South Bend, but you can't take the "Big Game Brian" out of Brian himself. Notre Dame, on all fronts, had a very nice weekend folks.

John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

