Notre Dame Post-Game Wrap Up: South Florida Edition

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame improved to 2-0 with a thoroughly convincing 52-0 victory over South Florida.

Irish Breakdown had plenty of content breaking down the game, and you can find it all in one place. All that is left is the individual grades, which will come out on Monday. Until then, make sure you check out all the post-game analysis that we've already produced.

Game Observations - Offense: This is my immediate post-game analysis of the offense based on what I observed from the win.

Game Observations - Defense: This is the defensive version of the post-game analysis.

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Notre Dame Beats USF

Players of the Game

Key Takeaways - Offense: After letting the game sink in, looking over the data and re-watching the game, here are the things that I most took away from the Irish offense.

Key Takeaways - Defense: This is the defensive version of the key takeaways.

Notre Dame Players Talk USF Victory

Brian Kelly Talks USF Victory

Notre Dame Stays At No. 7 In The Polls

