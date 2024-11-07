Notre Dame Close to Flipping Top Recruit from Football Rival?
When Notre Dame plays host to Florida State on Saturday it will also be hosting perhaps its biggest recruiting weekend of the regular season.
Earlier in the week, in a surprise move, it was revealed that star high school receiver Derek Meadows (an LSU commitment) would be visiting Notre Dame.
We now know another Fighting Irish offensive target currently committed elsewhere will be in attendance.
Notre Dame Football Targeting Recruit Nolan James, Jr.
Notre Dame is still putting the finishing touches on its 2025 recruiting class and one of the positions it still looks to add is a second running back.
Justin Thurman of Jesuit in Tampa, Florida is currently committed as part of the future Notre Dame backfield, but the Irish are looking for more.
Enter Nolan James, Jr.
James is running back from DePaul High School in New Jersey where he is teammates with current Notre Dame commitment Elijah Burress.
James committed to Boston College in December of last year but according to On3, the outlook to keep his commitment is far from great for the Eagles. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Notre Dame an 88.8% chance of flipping James, as his visit this weekend will obviously be big in that potential decision.
Notre Dame is looking to replace three-star running back Daniel Anderson who backed off his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish earlier this fall.
Stay tuned to Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated for all the latest regarding the big upcoming recruiting weekend in South Bend.