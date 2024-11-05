Notre Dame's Top Rival Makes Key Quarterback Change
Notre Dame takes on college football's biggest disappointment in 2024 on Saturday as 1-7 Florida State travels to South Bend.
In three more weeks Notre Dame will take on another major disappointment in 2024, rival USC.
USC upset LSU in Week 1 but has stumbled to just a 4-5 mark on the season as it has surrendered late leads with regularity during its debut season in the Big Ten.
Now USC head coach Lincoln Riley is making a change, benching starting quarterback Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava.
Who is USC QB Jayden Maiava?
Maiava transferred to USC from UNLV this past spring, hoping to compete for playing time. With three games left he gets his chance to try and salvage what can be salvaged of USC's disappointing season.
Maiava has completed 8 of 11 passes on the season, all coming against Utah State. Those completions went for 66 yards. He's also had a seven-yard rush for a touchdown on the year.
Maiava and USC are off this week before taking on Nebraska in Los Angeles on November 16. The Trojans then close the season with games against rivals UCLA and Notre Dame the final two weeks of the year.