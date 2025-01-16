Notre Dame 'Lucky To Have Marcus Freeman' Says USC Legend Reggie Bush Before National Championship
Heisman Trophy winner and USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush admits that old rivalries die hard. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Bush will be back at the National Championship game for the first time since his playing days, most recently in 2005 when 12-0 USC and the 12-0 Texas Longhorns competed in an iconic Rose Bowl matchup in which Texas beat the Trojans to hoist the trophy.
Is it tough for Bush to witness Notre Dame contending for another national championship?
"Yes it is," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "It does make it a little difficult to root for them. Especially with the rivalry games we had against them - the Bush-Push game, every game was a dogfight against Notre Dame. It was a game I always had circled on my calendar. So it makes it a little tough to root for them."
As star college football players, Bush and Freeman, who played for Ohio State, each led their teams to success during the 2000s. While Bush and Freeman never played one another in college, Bush admits he's a fan of Freeman as Notre Dame's head coach.
"I think the world of him," Bush told Amaranthus. "He's been extremely classy and professional, which is what you need out of a head coach. I think Notre Dame is lucky to have him, honestly. From that very first video, when they announced him as the head coach and we saw the entire team jump up, celebrate him, hug him, cheer, high five. You could just see like these kids want to play for him and they respect him as a head coach."
The Fighting Irish hired Freeman on December 3, 2021 after former coach Brian Kelly left to the LSU Tigers. Freeman got off to a hot start in his first season to lead the team to a 9-4 record in 2022 and improving to 10-3 in 2023 including ranked victories over then-No. 9 USC and then-No. 16 Duke.
"There's been a ton of horror stories out there where the next guy has not been the right guy. Notre Dame hit the jackpot with Marcus Freeman. I love what he's done with the team. It's going to make it hard to cheer for them. But because I'm a fan of his, if they win, I won't be mad."
While in Atlanta, Bush will make college football fans' dreams come true in partnership with Modelo. Reggie helped select the most-passionate fans who applied to join 'Team Modelo' who get to attend the National Championship and be hosted by Bush at the game.
Highly regarded as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush also played 10 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with New Orleans Saints and then coach Sean Payton.
During his junior season at USC, Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. Therunning back also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.
It's highly regarded as one of the best college football single seasons of all time and Bush won the Heisman Trophy. In 2010, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, including Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career (2003-2005.) Then in April 2024, Bush's Heisman Trophy was reinstated by the Heisman Trust.
Bush finished his USC career with 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Winner of the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award, Bush won two national titles for USC and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints.
With all that experience, on the field and off, Bush knows a thing or two about what makes a successful coach and believes in Freeman at Notre Dame.
