All Trojans

Notre Dame 'Lucky To Have Marcus Freeman' Says USC Legend Reggie Bush Before National Championship

Heisman Trophy winner and USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush admits it's tough to witness the Notre Dame Fighting Irish play in the National Championship vs. Ohio State. However, Bush says Notre Dame hit the jackpot with coach Marcus Freeman, who also played college football in the 2000s like Bush did.

Bri Amaranthus

USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush, Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman
USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush, Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman / © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images and Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Heisman Trophy winner and USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush admits that old rivalries die hard. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Bush will be back at the National Championship game for the first time since his playing days, most recently in 2005 when 12-0 USC and the 12-0 Texas Longhorns competed in an iconic Rose Bowl matchup in which Texas beat the Trojans to hoist the trophy.

Reggie Bush during a 2004 USC game.
Reggie Bush during a 2004 USC game. Xxx Usc Col State Bush Td Rh563 Jpg S Fbc Usa Ca / Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Is it tough for Bush to witness Notre Dame contending for another national championship?

"Yes it is," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "It does make it a little difficult to root for them. Especially with the rivalry games we had against them - the Bush-Push game, every game was a dogfight against Notre Dame. It was a game I always had circled on my calendar. So it makes it a little tough to root for them."

As star college football players, Bush and Freeman, who played for Ohio State, each led their teams to success during the 2000s. While Bush and Freeman never played one another in college, Bush admits he's a fan of Freeman as Notre Dame's head coach.

"I think the world of him," Bush told Amaranthus. "He's been extremely classy and professional, which is what you need out of a head coach. I think Notre Dame is lucky to have him, honestly. From that very first video, when they announced him as the head coach and we saw the entire team jump up, celebrate him, hug him, cheer, high five. You could just see like these kids want to play for him and they respect him as a head coach."

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets his team during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Sunday
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets his team during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish hired Freeman on December 3, 2021 after former coach Brian Kelly left to the LSU Tigers. Freeman got off to a hot start in his first season to lead the team to a 9-4 record in 2022 and improving to 10-3 in 2023 including ranked victories over then-No. 9 USC and then-No. 16 Duke.

"There's been a ton of horror stories out there where the next guy has not been the right guy. Notre Dame hit the jackpot with Marcus Freeman. I love what he's done with the team. It's going to make it hard to cheer for them. But because I'm a fan of his, if they win, I won't be mad."

While in Atlanta, Bush will make college football fans' dreams come true in partnership with Modelo. Reggie helped select the most-passionate fans who applied to join 'Team Modelo' who get to attend the National Championship and be hosted by Bush at the game.

USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush attends the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush attends the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Interested In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley To Replace Mike McCarthy

MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip Georgia Bulldogs Four-Star Commit Vance Spafford

MORE: Georgia Bulldogs’ Zachariah Branch’s NIL Valuation After USC Transfer

Highly regarded as one of the best college football players of all time, Bush also played 10 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with New Orleans Saints and then coach Sean Payton.

During his junior season at USC, Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries. Therunning back also added 478 receiving yards and two more scores to finish with 2,218 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.

It's highly regarded as one of the best college football single seasons of all time and Bush won the Heisman Trophy. In 2010, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy in wake of NCAA sanctions for USC, including Bush receiving improper benefits during his Trojans career (2003-2005.) Then in April 2024, Bush's Heisman Trophy was reinstated by the Heisman Trust.

Bush finished his USC career with 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Winner of the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award, Bush won two national titles for USC and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints.

With all that experience, on the field and off, Bush knows a thing or two about what makes a successful coach and believes in Freeman at Notre Dame.

MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Room Outlook After Transfer Portal Departures: Makai Lemon

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Soars In Rankings After Running Back Shahn Alston Commit

MORE: Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold Future With Team Dependent on NFL Playoffs Performance?

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Building Momentum For 2026 Recruiting Cycle

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football