Notre Dame Football Wraps Eventful Week: 5 Key Storylines
Notre Dame is under a week until the start of fall football camp and the real start to the 2025 season. August 31 is when the Fighting Irish travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a massive season-opener for both.
As the countdown is on for both, plenty of newsworthy items have been occurring in and around the Notre Dame football program. Here are stories to know regarding Notre Dame as we enter the final weekend before fall camp.
5. Notre Dame Drops in ESPN's Latest Recruiting Rankings
After a hot start to July in Notre Dame recruiting, the program hasn't picked up a commitment since July 6, after three wide receivers committed in consecutive days. As a result, other powerhouses are catching up to Notre Dame's class. ESPN updated its 2026 team rankings recently and saw a pair of SEC programs pass the Irish.
4. James Franklin Hates That Notre Dame is Independent
That headline alone isn't news as Franklin has made this clear every chance he's been given but did so again this week at Big Ten Media Days. The problem with his issue, though, is that Notre Dame plays more Power Four opponents this season than the Nittany Lions are slated to.
3. Paul Finebaum Praises Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame
After torching Lincoln Riley earlier this week, Paul Finebaum was the exact opposite when the topic of Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman came up.
"He has done more with less talent than anybody in college football," said Finebaum, who spoke Thursday about just how good he thinks Notre Dame will be in 2025.
2. Notre Dame Lands Quarterback of the Future
Notre Dame had a massive recruiting win on Thursday, landing a verbal commitment from 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard. The Georgia product is ranked as the nation's second-best quarterback in the cycle and chose Notre Dame over schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State when announcing his decision on Thursday.
1. Lincoln Riley Misleads on Future of Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Matchup
USC head coach Lincoln Riley met the Big Ten media on Thursday and was asked about the future of the Notre Dame rivalry. Although many ran with the headline-grabbing quotes, Riley's words are those of a man who has no interest in this game remaining significant on the college football schedule.