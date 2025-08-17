Notre Dame To Give Jeremiyah Love Every Chance To Dominate
All you need is Love?
Certainly, Notre Dame will need more than Jeremiyah Love to succeed in 2025, but I refuse to let a good Beatles reference go unused. And while "all you need is Love" is a cringy exaggeration, there is some truth to this saying, given the unique dynamics that await the Irish in 2025.
Notre Dame will be breaking in a first-time starting quarterback against Miami on the road and Texas A&M at home in game two. Even for an experienced signal caller, this would be a tough task. For a first-time starter? He will need help to be successful. Help in the form of a lockdown defense, a solid offensive line, and skill players that can maximize every touch.
This is where Jeremiyah Love comes in. He's Notre Dame's most dynamic player, and the Irish want to get max output for each touch he has in 2025 before Love likely heads to the NFL next year.
The run game
Even after suffering a couple of injuries early in camp, Notre Dame loves its running back room. Love and JD Price are a terrific 1-2 punch. The key for the Irish will be to divide out carries wisely situationally to maximize each carry Love gets without wearing him down or becoming too predictable.
The better the Irish run game can be, the easier it will be for the Irish passing game to get going under the leadership of the new quarterback. These two things move together in my mind. One opens up the other and vice versa. I'm certain Mike Denbrock is aware of this and will game plan accordingly.
Getting Love more involved in the passing game
Everyone in the country recognizes what a run game threat Jeremiyah Love will be this season, but I also expect Mike Denbrock to get the Irish's most lethal weapon going in the pass game as well. In 2024, Love caught 28 balls for 237 yards and two TDs.
This is an area that can be heavily improved on. Teams will undoubtedly sell out to try to stop Love in the run game, and I think that singularly focused aggression can be manipulated to Notre Dame's advantage by utilizing multiple backs, motions, and by getting Love the ball on short and intermediate passing routes to catch defenses "in between".
I don't expect this aspect of Love's game to be overused, but I do expect much more robust receiving stats for the Irish star in 2025.
Kickoff returns
Recent reporting and staff messaging indicate that Notre Dame is also considering having Jeremiyah Love return kicks this season. This is yet another way to have your best and most dangerous athlete impact a game with more touches.
I love the messaging this sends. Notre Dame wants its star to take over games and will provide him every opportunity to do so from all over the field. This will help the entire operation. The team will benefit, Love's stats will benefit, and all while alleviating some pressure from the first-time quarterback. It's a winning formula.
