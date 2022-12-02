Pac 12 Championship Predictions: #4 USC Trojans vs #11 Utah Utes

The Pac 12 Championship game is a rematch that resulted in USC (11-1) suffering its only loss of the season, and Utah (9-3) will look to win its third straight game against the Trojans. For USC there is a College Football Playoff berth on the line, which adds even more intrigue to this matchup.

Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)

When: 8:00 PM ET

Network: FOX

Line: USC -2.5, O/U 67

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: USC 37, Utah 30

I really do want to pick Utah in this game for a number of reasons, but I keep coming back to how difficult it is to beat a team twice. Utah played one of its best games of the season when it knocked off the Trojans back in mid-October, but they still won the game by just one point, and that was on their home field. Now they have to head to Las Vegas to play a USC team that has a playoff berth on the line.

Neither team is very good on defense, but Utah is running the ball very, very well in recent games, which should help them slow down the Trojan offense by keeping them off the field. USC's success against Notre Dame's rush offense was an anomaly, but it also exposed them in the pass game. I expect Cameron Rising to put up good numbers, but I don't think it will be enough.

At the end of the day the fact USC has by far the better quarterback and a head coach who has been here before is why I'm settling on the Trojans to win this game. I could even see it being even more convincing than my prediction.

Prediction: USC 35, Utah 17

This is a chance for USC to avenge their only loss of the season. Caleb Williams is playing at a different level and will literally will his team to a victory in this game. They lost by a point the first time around. It’s won’t be that close this time. Look for the Trojans to win by a couple scores and secure their spot in the playoff.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: USC 34, Utah 31

It is hard to beat the same team twice in a season and USC comes into this football game playing more consistently than Utah during the stretch of this season. Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams will look to have one last big performance to wrap up the Heisman Trophy.

Offensively, Utah should have enough firepower to stay in this football game. Ultimately Williams and crew just have a little too much in this one to keep up with.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: USC 38, Utah 32

USC led by two touchdowns twice in the regular season meeting, only to see Utah come back to win by a point. The Trojans still tallied over 500 yards of total offense.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 45-19

Vince - 40-24

Ryan - 38-26

Sean - 37-27

Shaun - 36-28

Andrew - 36-28

