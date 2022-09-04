Players of the Game: Notre Dame at Ohio State

Notre Dame (0-1) kicked off its 2022 season with a 21-10 road loss to Ohio State (1-0). The Fighting Irish led for over half of the game but couldn't get it done in the end. Despite the loss there were standouts for the Irish, and they are our players of the game.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE - TYLER BUCHNER, QB

Stats: 10-17, 177 yards - 18 rush yards

Picking a player of the game from a unit that racked up just 10 points and 253 yards of offense is not easy, but I'm going with Buchner for several reasons. For one, he made some big throws in the game .... there weren't enough to win, but he did make some big plays. Buchner also played tough in the game, getting up every time he was knocked down and he battled throughout.

He started the game 8-8 for 128 yards, and that helped spark the Irish to the 10-7 lead it held for almost half the game.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE - TARIQ BRACY, S

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Runners Up: DT Howard Cross III, S Brandon Joseph, CB Benjamin Morrison

There were several defenders that I could have gone with, which isn't surprising considering the Irish held Ohio State to their lowest point total since 2018 and their lowest yardage total since their 2020 national title game loss to Alabama. Among the many contenders there is no doubt in my mind that Bracy gets the top honor.

The Irish senior was tasked early with guarding Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Bracy was all over him until he was knocked out of the game by Brandon Joseph. Bracy then shut down the remaining slots, showing excellent man coverage skills. Ohio State challenged him but Bracy was more than up to the challenge.

Bracy was also good on perimeter run and screen support. He did a great job attacking the outside of the perimeter blockers and forcing the runners/receivers back inside where he had him. That played a key role in Ohio State not being able to get its perimeter throwing game going.

NOTRE DAME SPECIAL TEAMS - JON SOT, P

Stats: 8 punts, 46.2 average, long of 75, 3 inside the 20

The Harvard transfer wasn't as consistent as I'd want him to be, but for his first game on a big stage he was quite good. He boomed several kicks, helped flip field position and even his short kicks got enough distance and air to prevent Ohio State from getting its return game going. Only one of his 8 punts was returned, and it went for just four yards.

