Post-Game Show: Notre Dame Falls To USC

Irish Breakdown goes in depth on the Notre Dame loss to USC

Notre Dame's five-game win streak came to a halt last night and its hopes for a New Year's Six Bowl were dashed when the Irish lost to USC. The 38-27 loss to the No. 6 Trojans was disappointing, and the Irish had plenty of chances to get back in the game.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to break down the loss.

Our show began with a bit of a big picture look at the loss. We then dive into the performance of the offense and defense, which tied together in many regards. 

The play of quarterback Drew Pyne, the game plans of Tommy Rees and Al Golden, and the strong performances of veterans like Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey are just some of the topics discussed in our post-game show.

At the end of the show we also spend time answering questions from IB subscribers and listeners.

