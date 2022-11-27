Post-Game Show: Notre Dame Falls To USC

Notre Dame's five-game win streak came to a halt last night and its hopes for a New Year's Six Bowl were dashed when the Irish lost to USC. The 38-27 loss to the No. 6 Trojans was disappointing, and the Irish had plenty of chances to get back in the game.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team got together to break down the loss.

Our show began with a bit of a big picture look at the loss. We then dive into the performance of the offense and defense, which tied together in many regards.

The play of quarterback Drew Pyne, the game plans of Tommy Rees and Al Golden, and the strong performances of veterans like Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey are just some of the topics discussed in our post-game show.

At the end of the show we also spend time answering questions from IB subscribers and listeners.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter