Tyler Buchner Talks Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

When 5th-ranked Notre Dame kicks off against the 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night the Fighting Irish will have a new starting quarterback. That will be sophomore Tyler Buchner, who is Notre Dame's most physically gifted quarterback in several seasons.

Buchner spoke with the media following an Irish practice this week.

Buchner began discussing the emotions of the game and the fact he'll have a lot of family attending the game.

Some comments from the video.

On what's prepared him for this game:

"The first thing that comes to mind is probably the Virginia Tech game. I'd say that's the most similar experience I've had. I'd say every single rep of every single game or practice I've done playing football. At the end of the day, we're going to the place and as Coach (Marcus) Freeman would say the field is 53 1/3 by 120, and I'm just there and we're playing ball."

On preparing for the 4-2-5 defense:

"Week one's always interesting because you don't really know, you don't have a ton of stuff on exactly what they're going to do, but we have a pretty good idea based on Oklahoma State last year. I think schematically the 4-2-5 .... there's a good defense and the players are really good and they do a good job running it."

What would make a good performance:

"I think it all comes down to execution. If I can do my job every single play and get the ball to all those playmakers we have in space and operate efficiently I'll be pleased with the result."

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter