Staff Predictions: #19 Tulane Green Wave at #24 Cincinnati Bearcats

A berth to the American Athletic Conference championship is on the line in the Queen City this weekend when the No. 19 Tulane Green Wave (9-2) and the No. 24 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) square off. The winner earns a berth to the title game, while the loser will need some help on Saturday in order to earn a rematch next weekend.

Where: Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

When: 12:00 PM ET (Friday)

Network: ABC

Line: Cincinnati -1.0, O/U. 44.5

IB has broken down the game and is ready to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Cincinnati 24, Tulane 23

This is one of those games I keep going back and forth on, but I'm settling on Cincinnati for a few reasons. I picked Tulane to beat UCF and lost that one, and the game was never as close as the final score (38-31). When Tulane is on they are dangerous, and if quarterback Michael Pratt gets hot there is no doubt they can beat the Bearcats. But right now I need to see them prove that they can win a big game like this.

Cincinnati isn't the team it was a season ago, but it is a gritty team that has shown it knows how to win. It's not always pretty, but Cincinnati is solid on both sides of the ball and every week they just find ways to win. I have a tough time picking against the Bearcats on their home field, and I expect the Cincinnati defense and wide receiver Tyler Scott to do enough to get the win.

Prediction: Cincinnati 35, Tulane 28

I think this pick has more to do with what I want to happen in the bowl games as opposed to what may actually happen. I want a Cincinnati vs Notre Dame Cotton Bowl and the only way to make that happen is for the Bearcats to win this game. Of course they will also have to win their conference title game but they have to start somewhere. They are hosting and I love their OC. Here's to a Cincinnati and Irish win so we get the matchup we want from last year!

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Cincinnati 24, Tulane 17

Both Cincinnati and Tulane have made their living off of two staunch defenses that allow their offenses to grind out enough to get victories. The difference in the football game is which offense is able to make one big play.

It will be a game that goes down to the final possession. The Bearcats have a couple of talented pass catchers who could be the difference in the football game. It feels like an ugly one on Friday night.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Cincinnati 30, Tulane 27

The Green Wave responded nicely from their loss to UCF, and Cincy has quietly put together a pretty good season after their CFP berth in 2021. The home crowd will be pivotal in this matchup, and I expect a back-and-forth battle with the Bearcats making plays in the fourth quarter

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Tulane 22

Tulane can run the ball and Cincinnati is solid against the run, but their disruptive defense and passing offense will give them the edge over the Green Wave.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Cincinnati 28, Tulane 17

Despite playing in the College Football Playoff last season, Cincinnati has flown under the radar this year, with close losses at Arkansas and at UCF keeping the Bearcats on the fringes of the Top 25 rankings. That being said, Cincinnati is still the conference's most talented team and ranks first in the American in total defense. The Bearcats are undefeated at home and their physicality allows them to control the line of scrimmage against a Tulane team making its longest road trip of the season. Cincinnati books a date with UCF in the American Championship next weekend.

