Staff Predictions: #13 Washington Huskies at Washington State Cougars

The latest installment of the Apple Cup has plenty on the line as the No. 13 Washington Huskies (9-2) look to continue their resurgence under new coach Kalen DeBoer, while the Washington State Cougars (7-4) and head coach Jack Dickert look to earn a signature win.

Where: Martin Stadium (Pullman, Wash.)

When: 10:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Line: Washington -1.5, O/U 60

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Washington 30, Washington State 21

Washington State winning would obviously be good for Notre Dame, and the Cougars have been a competitive team all season. They will battle Washington, and they play good enough defense to make this a game, but at the end of the day I just don't think the Cougars have enough offense to win this game.

Cameron Ward has been a positive for them at quarterback this season, but he hasn't replicated his FCS numbers and outside of a big performance against Oregon, a game WSU lost 44-41, the Cougars haven't been able to put up a lot of numbers against the better teams on the schedule. WSU scored just 14 on USC and 17 against Utah, both losses. Washington isn't a great defense, but neither is Utah and neither is USC.

If Ward can make plays with his legs he could make this a game, but I think Washington is hot and will pull this one out thanks to the excellent play of Michael Penix Jr., who has a lot of weapons to work with as well. It will cap what has been an excellent regular season for DeBoer.

Prediction: Washington 41, Washington State 25

I still like what Washington brings to the table and I still love their QB Michael Penix Jr. I think in this rivalry game, even though it is Penix's first Apple Cup I think he comes to play on the road. Look out for some big numbers from Penix in this one.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Washington State 34, Washington 28

Upset alert! Washington has been a great story, but wildly inconsistent this season. They are facing off against a rock solid Washington State defense who can cause some problems.

The Washington State offense has been less dependable but does have several talented players who can create big plays. Quarterback Cameron Ward has a big day en route to the upset.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Washington 37, Washington State 31

The Husky running game will be the determining factor in this one. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can make plays in the passing game, but he performs better when the rushing attack puts him in play-action situations.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Washington 27, Washington State 24

Michael Penix Jr. is leading the No. 1 passing offense and 3rd down offense in the nation at Washington. Washington State’s defense has been tough, but the key is holding the Huskies under 21 points. They’re 7-0 when they do, but 0-4 when they don’t and Washington has scored at least 24 in all 11 games.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Washington State 24, Washington 20

The Apple Cup is a fascinating rivalry. As a resident of Washington State, I can attest to the fact that perhaps no state in the nation is bisected quite like the Evergreen State is with the Cascade Mountains. Eastern and Western Washington are incredibly different ecologically, politically, and culturally - and that trickles down to the universities as well. The urban Seattle campus of the University of Washington oozes tradition with its gothic architecture, cherry trees, and lakefront location, while rural Washington State - one of the most remote campuses in the Power Five - has leading programs in agriculture, food science, and animal health, helping to drive Eastern Washington's agriculture-based economy (it's called the Apple Cup for a reason).

On the football field, Washington has been one of the headliners of a resurgent Pac-12, with QB Michael Penix Jr. garnering some Heisman consideration, while Washington State has been flying under the radar but quietly putting together a great season on the Palouse. The Cougars won't be intimidated by the Huskies, having already won at Wisconsin and pushed Oregon and Utah to the brink, and I expect the Pac-12's top ranked scoring defense to play with a chip on its shoulder and pull off one of the biggest upsets of the weekend against the favored Huskies.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14

Vince - 38-18

Ryan - 38-18

Shaun - 34-22

Sean - 34-22

Andrew - 34-22

