Sugar Bowl Update: Kickoff Time Moved Up for Notre Dame vs. Georgia
The postponed Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia is changing times again.
Instead of being played at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday night the game is now going to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET instead. This comes after both coaching staffs reportedly requested an earlier start time following the announcement of the game being pushed back a day. The game is still set to be broadcast on ESPN.
Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report the news on Wednesday afternoon.
The move makes sense for Notre Dame and Georgia, as the winner gets advances to take on Penn State in the Orange Bowl on January 9 in Miami.
Penn State already had extra rest going into the Orange Bowl as it played and defeated Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions will now have nine days rest before the national semi-final while the winner of the Sugar Bowl will have just a week.
In the relm of things a roughly four hour difference in kickoff times might not seem like much but certainly every hour is valuable when you get to this point in the season.
