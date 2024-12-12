Could Taylor Swift Be the Guest Picker for College GameDay at Notre Dame?
Notre Dame is playing host to Indiana in the first on-campus College Football Playoff game on Dec. 20.
If you haven't heard, ESPN's College GameDay is doing a live show before the game from Notre Dame's campus, in the library quad right in front of Touchdown Jesus.
Now the show will be done before the Notre Dame vs. Indiana game but the following day another show will be done a few hours southeast in Columbus, Ohio ahead of the Ohio State vs. Tennessee playoff tilt.
I'm not certain what exactly that means for the traditional pick segment on Friday in South Bend, but the staff will certainly be picking at least the winner between the Irish and Hoosiers if nothing else.
So who will be the celebrity picker that College GameDay pridefully brings in thanks to *insert private jet company here*?
In case our friends at ESPN aren't already all over it, here are a handful of candidates for them to invite, who all have connections to Notre Dame.
6. Brady Quinn
Sure, Quinn works for the competition as part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Pregame Show, but Fox doesn't have rights to the College Football Playoff games. Why not put the baby-faced Quinn on set to make a few picks? The Notre Dame all-time leader in just about every passing statistic would certainly excite the crowd.
5. Condoleezza Rice
The Notre Dame graduate didn't just used to be the United States Secretary of State, but also served on the College Football Playoff committee for its thirst three seasons from 2014-2016.
4. Jerome Bettis
An electric personality and a Notre Dame football legend. Few to have ever worn the blue and gold are as beloved as Bettis, who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. For whatever its worth, Bettis was a sophomore at Notre Dame the last time the Irish and Hoosiers met, a 49-27 Notre Dame victory in 1991.
3. Joe Montana
Not only is Montana on the shortest of lists when it comes to the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, he's a Notre Dame legend as his heroics helped guide the Irish to the 1977 national championship. Montana has been much more visible around the Notre Dame football program the last couple of years after spending roughly a decade or so away.
2. Shane Gillis
It just so happens that the most popular comedian going right now is also a huge Notre Dame fan. Gillis was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show when it broadcasted from Notre Dame before the Ohio State game in 2023 and stopped by College GameDay when it was at Texas A&M before the season-opener this year. The time has come to let him have a seat in the guest picker chair - just make sure the Texas Longhorns hat from his current commercial stays home.
1. Taylor Swift
Before you shoot down the idea, tell me, how did North Carolina land Bill Belichick as their new head football coach?
How did Travis Kelce, in the upset of the century, land the biggest pop-star in the world as his girlfriend?
Both parties simply asked and beat the odds.
Swift is fresh off her Era's Tour that just wrapped up and we already know she likes to attend football games in her free time. Perhaps ESPN could land the worldwide celebrity and get her to come pick a few football games at the university her brother graduated from in 2015.