Notre Dame Super Fan Shane Gillis to Host Saturday Night Live on March 1

Will the show poke fun at Gillis, a die-hard Notre Dame fan, for the Fighting Irish national championship game loss?

For the second time in a little under a year comedian Shane Gillis will host Saturday Night Live. Gillis also hosted the show last May and this time will do so after two of his favorite sports teams made it to the championship round of their respective tournaments.

Gillis is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and watched them win a Super Bowl last month but back in January he was on hand for the National Championship game when Notre Dame fell to Ohio State in Atlanta.

Might the show have some fun with Gillis over his favorite football teams? I wouldn't bet on it but hey, maybe with it airing on NBC and the obvious connection the network has to Notre Dame football there is a chance.

Gillis wasn't a part of it but when former NFL megastar JJ Watt hosted Saturday Night Live a few years back, he participated in a sketch that mocked Rudy. To my knowledge, that's the only time Notre Dame football has been brought up directly on Saturday Night Live, despite Joe Montana once being a guest host.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

