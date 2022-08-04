Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2023 has gotten even better, with Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout Jaiden Ausberry committing to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame beat out Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan and Florida for the 6-1, 215-pound linebacker.

Ausberry graded out as a Top 50 recruit with a five-star upside on the Irish Breakdown board, and he's considered one of the nation's best linebackers. ESPN ranks him as the No. 38 overall player in the country and Rivals ranks him as the No. 80 overall player. Both rank him as the fourth best linebacker in the entire country.

Landing Ausberry gives Notre Dame a pair of Top 100 linebackers, with the Louisiana native joining Indiana star Drayk Bowen, who committed to Notre Dame last fall.

Ausberry joins a defensive class that is loaded with talented front seven players. Ausberry and Bowen aren't the only Top 100 recruits in the 2023 Notre Dame defensive class. Defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen are consensus Top 100 recruits. Defensive linemen Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore are both ranked as Top 100 recruits by at least one service, as are cornerbacks Christian Gray and Micah Bell.

The standout linebacker racked up 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four sacks as a junior. He also intercepted two passes and broke up four more, showing his top notch cover ability.

Ausberry also had offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, USC, Florida State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona State

