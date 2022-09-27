2024 DE TJ Lindsey Continues To Be High On Notre Dame

With the dead period firmly behind us, recruiting is again beginning to heat up. The Notre Dame program has been a consistent communicator with Bryant (Ark.) High School 2024 defensive end TJ Lindsey since contact opened back up.

Lindsey made his first trip to South Bend this past summer after he was officially offered by the team on June 30. That initial visit went about as well as could have been expected and Notre Dame has firmly separated themselves among the top group of potential suitors.

It was wise for the Irish staff to get on Lindsey early. Things are beginning to heat up quickly on the recruiting trail.

“Recruiting has been skyrocketing,” Lindsey said. “I’d say the programs that are targeting me the hardest are Oregon, Tennessee, Mississippi State. Notre Dame, Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas Tech. They have been staying in constant communication with me.”

Notre Dame, in particular, has made Lindsey feel like a priority early. The staff has been in heavy contact since the dead period lifted on September 1.

“We talk every couple of days and the relationship is great,” Lindsey explained. “Every coach talks to me from Coach (Marcus) Freeman to Coach (Al) Washington. They’re great people.”

Bryant High School is off to a 3-0 start so far this season. That comes off of a 12-1 record and state championship during the 2021 season. Lindsey remains focused on the final result.

“We’ve only played three games, including one that was cancelled, but it has been good,” he said. “There aren't any big highlights yet but I do have double digit tackles so far. I’m much more concerned with winning and defending our state championship.”

Along with staying focused on the season at hand, Lindsey has also begun to cement his travel schedule for this fall. South Bend is one of the destinations that he will be returning to.

“Right now, I have trips planned for Notre Dame, Arkansas and maybe a couple more soon,” said Lindsey. “I will be heading back to South Bend on November 5th for the Clemson game.”

The recruiting rankings do not qualify just how talented of a player Lindsey is. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman is a versatile pass rusher who could potentially assume many roles for the Irish.

Lindsey won’t remain under the radar for very long. Notre Dame has clearly already taken notice, and Lindsey has reciprocated that interest.

For defending state champion Bryant Hornets, Lindsey is a dominant fixture on the defensive line, seeing reps all over the front for the team. He is currently unranked by every major recruiting platform besides 247Sports. There, he is ranked as a three-star and the No. 23 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. If his film is any indication, those low rankings will change soon.

Lindsey’s offer list is also beginning to expand with some impressive programs beginning to pull the trigger. Aside from the Irish, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, TCU, Missouri, Texas Tech and Colorado are a few of the notable early offers.

