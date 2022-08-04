Commitment Preview: Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Ready To Announce A Decision

Notre Dame is still looking to add more dynamic players to its No. 1 ranked 2023 recruiting class, and one of its top targets is ready to make his decision known. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab star Jaiden Ausberry will announce a decision tonight at 7:30 PM ET.

Irish Breakdown will go live on its YouTube Channel at that time to discuss everything about his decision. Ausberry will choose between the Irish, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M and Michigan.

JAIDEN AUSBERRY PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Baton Rouge, La./University Lab

Height/Weight: 6-1, 215

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Recruited By: Al Washington, Al Golden, Marcus Freeman, Chad Bowden

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Texas, USC, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona State

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 38 overall - No. 4 linebacker

Rivals: 4-star - No. 80 overall - No. 4 linebacker

247Sports: 4-star - No. 198 overall - No. 17 linebacker

On3: 4-star - No. 219 overall - No. 19 linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 105 overall - No. 8 linebacker

THE FINALISTS

Here are Ausberry's thoughts on some of his finalists:

Notre Dame - "I really like Notre Dame. With Coach (Marcus) Freeman as the head coach, he recruited me last year as the defensive coordinator. We already had that good relationship. I also know Coach (Al) Washington because he recruited me at Ohio State. I know a lot of people up there and I already know some of the players too. It’s really a great place."

Auburn - "It was really cool to see my brother up there. Playing with him on defense would be really cool but we have made the recruiting separate. It isn’t going to be like the Ausberry brothers, it’s going to be Austin and Jaiden Ausberry and create our own paths."

LSU - "I still talk with them a lot, Coach (Matt) House, Coach (Frank) Wilson and the recruiting guys too. It’s still a good relationship and they are still keeping in touch. I really want to see how they play this season. For the first time in a long time, it’s a completely new staff."

Michigan - "Michigan was a really nice campus. It was my first time up there since the game versus Washington last season. I really got to see the campus, be around the players and the staff a lot more. I really like it up there and I really think they are going to be good up there in the future. I mean they beat Ohio State last year so that just shows you the talent they have."

Texas A&M - "They really like me over there too. Coach (Tyler) Santucci was one of the first coaches who recruited me so we have a good relationship as well. I also know a lot of the coaches over there because they used to be at LSU so I would always be around them. It’s really just about relationships over there."

Florida - "I talk with Coach (Corey) Raymond. He was at LSU for like ten years so we have a good relationship. Their linebacker room isn’t that big right now. He also told me that I have a chance to come in and play there early. I’ve already been down there twice but with the new staff, it's been cool to see how they are running everything down there."

