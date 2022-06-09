Elite Quarterback CJ Carr Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a massive commitment tonight with Saline (Mich.) High School five-star quarterback CJ Carr announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish. The 2024 signal caller built an incredibly tight bond with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees over the last year, which played a key role in his decision.

"I think I really connected with the coaching staff right when I got on campus for the first time," Carr told SI All-American. "Each and every time I visited there, it continuously got better and better.

"I think that was the biggest thing we were really looking at was if can the quarterback coach develop a quarterback," continued Carr. "I really think Coach Rees can do that and is doing that with all of the quarterbacks in his room right now. I think the way he coaches them is awesome. I love the energy he brings to the quarterback room and the practices .... That was something that really stood out in the spring visit, and I am really excited to continue to be around."

The 6-3, 190-pound quarterback was a standout at Notre Dame's recent Irish Invasion camp. It was during that trip that Carr realized he was ready to end his recruitment.

"I knew I wanted to go to Notre Dame in the early spring, but I also kind of wanted to see what was out there, and my dad was not going to let me make a rash decision," Carr explained. "We expected to take some trips down south and look some things over, but after this recent visit it was kind of like, 'What are we doing?'

"I knew where I wanted to go, and Notre Dame was the place I wanted to be at for the next three to five years," continued the five-star quarterback. "I think we made the right decision."

Landing Carr gives Notre Dame the kind of elite, big name quarterback the program needs to truly take its recruiting efforts to the next level. Notre Dame landed Carr over Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan State and LSU. He also had offers from programs like Alabama, Penn State and Nebraska.

The nation's No. 20 overall player according to 247Sports, Carr is coming off an outstanding sophomore season in which he passed for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. It was Carr's first season in the starting lineup for Saline, who went 9-1 this fall.

Carr has been a dominant player during the camp circuit as well. Here is a recap from SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. after Carr shined at an Elite 11 event in Nashville:

"If underclassmen could snag invitations to the Elite 11 Finals Carr would have almost certainly punched his ticket on Sunday. The Michigan native is strong in stature with a developed lower-half, making for easy velocity on the football while stationary or on the move. The grandson of longtime Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, CJ worked with as much poise and presence as any passer on hand. He stands tall in the pocket and can push the football to all three levels without much strain. The throwing motion is pure to the point there is an ease around his on-field game and overall demeanor. Carr, who has added recent offers from Alabama, LSU and Arizona, capped his day by registering the highest mark of any quarterback this year in the Pro Day station, snagging a score of 2023." - Garcia

Landing Carr gives Notre Dame its third commitment in the 2024 class and the first offensive player. He is also the second player from Michigan to commit to the Irish in the class, joining West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain. Notre Dame also has a commitment from New Jersey defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, who won a national championship in 1997.

