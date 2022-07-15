Standout Wide Receiver Jaden Greathouse Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a very important commitment by landing Austin (Texas) Westlake standout wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. The talented 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher chose the Fighting Irish over Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Greathouse is one of the nation's most productive wide receivers. He was a standout last season for the Westlake Chaparrals, who went 16-0 and won a state championship. Greathouse led the team with 66 catches for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per catch. Greathouse was at his best in the biggest game of the year when he hauled in seven catches for 237 yards and three scores a 40-21 win over Denton (Texas) Guyer.

The Westlake star has been highly productive throughout his career. He enters his senior season with 182 career catches for 3,134 yards (17.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. Greathouse racked up 47 passes for 715 yards (15.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns as a freshman and then 69 catches for 1,145 yards (16.6 YPC) and 13 scores as a sophomore.

Greathouse adds to Notre Dame's outstanding 2023 recruiting class, which now jumps back to No. 1 with Rivals and on the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Westlake standout is ranked as the nation's No. 69 overall player according to Rivals and the No. 85 overall player by ESPN, who also ranks him as the fourth best receiver in the country.

Greathouse joins a receiver class that also has talented pass catchers Braylon James and Rico Flores Jr. James is also a standout from Texas, and Greathouse becomes the fourth player from the Longhorn State to choose the Irish.

Greathouse also had offers from USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Baylor, Arkansas, Arizona State, Mississippi State and Kansas.

