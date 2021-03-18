LB Josh Burnham Goes In-Depth On His Notre Dame Commitment

Notre Dame certainly had the Luck of the Irish in full effect on Wednesday when Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham committed to the Fighting Irish over in-state Michigan to become the program's 11th commit of the 2022 class.

“There is no better feeling,” Burnham told Irish Breakdown after his commitment. “Now I can actually just focus next year with football. I can just be able to have fun and not worry about anything, it's going to be awesome.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Burnham made visits to each school in his final three: Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan. The Wolverines' staff pushed hard for the in-state star, but the bonds Burnham built with the Irish staff is what sealed the deal.

“The relationships that I've made with those coaches and just the culture,” Burnham said of what separated Notre Dame. “There is nothing better. It's so special there, it's just awesome.”

Burnham's commitment to Notre Dame counts as the program's second big recruiting pull from the Mitten after landing versatile Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Ziegler. Burnham is also a talented multi-position player on defense, and the two future Irish defenders have a few similarities both on and off the field.

“He has really been the main commit [I've talked to],” Burnham mentioned. “The funny thing is we have the same birthday, so it's just been really cool. Even with the commits, they are all awesome.”

Standing at 6-4 and 215 pounds, Burnham has the dimensions to play any position at the linebacker level and there is a bit of flexibility in terms of where he lines up for Notre Dame according to the coaching staff.

“I am definitely tall enough to be an inside backer with my length, but I can also with my speed be an outside rusher type of guy,” Burnham said of his fit in the Notre Dame defense.

Listed as an outside linebacker by 247Sports.com, Burnham also played quarterback for the Trojans last Fall and accumulated 34 touchdowns in the process during his first year as the team's signal caller. Burnham is also ranked as Notre Dame's highest rated commit so far as the No. 115 nationally on the 247Sports composite list, so he is a big get for the program in more ways than one, and he is only getting better.

“I have pretty good size right now, but I'm still trying to put on some more weight,” Burnham added. “Speed is definitely the number one thing for me. I'm trying to get faster every single day.”

On and off the field, Burnham is the proverbial leader for his high school squad. Right after announcing his decision, the now-committed athlete mentioned that one of his main concerns is to help make his teammates better each day that he takes the field in addition to mentoring younger players during the offseason.

“Every day I am always wanting to get a football in my hands and do anything that I can,” Burnham replied. “With the coaching staff that we have at our high school, they are there for me whenever I need it. It's really awesome.”

Now, the most recent ND commit is excited to prepare for his senior football season in hopes of winning another state title for the Trojans.

Burnham's pledge pushes ND to the No. 2 recruiting class in the country (247Sports) and marks the fourth commitment in March.

