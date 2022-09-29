Notre Dame Commits Set For Thursday Night Action

It promises to be another exciting week of high school football action, featuring several talented Notre Dame commits and targets. The state of North Carolina wanted to get the action kicked off on Thursday this week, including a few games that will have the attention of Notre Dame fans and faithful.

Here are the games that Irish fans should have their eyes on. The action kicks off tonight!

TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Charlotte Catholic (4-1) vs Rocky River (1-4)

Charlotte Catholic has gotten off to a great start in 2022. After a slim 36-35 victory over Independence last week, the Cougars now sit with a 4-1 record heading into their home matchup against Rocky River (1-4) tonight.

Rocky River has not gotten off to the same hot start, coming into the game with a 1-4 record. Despite that, they were able to get a huge victory this past week, defeating East Mecklenburg 39-0 in a dominant victory.

A key member of an explosive Charlotte Catholic offense, Larsen is a big time weapon from his tight end position. Through five games, the 6-3, 215-pound tight end has hauled in 19 receptions for 282 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air. Larsen has also rushed four times and gained 25 yards on the ground.

In last year’s matchup between the two teams, Charlotte Catholic was able to defeat Rocky River 31-13.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (5-0) vs Crest (4-1)

Quietly, Absher and his South Point squad continue to put together a dominant 2022 campaign thus far. They are fresh off of a 35-7 victory over Huss, which included 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Absher is a big part of that dominance in the run game. Through five games, all victories, the offense has rushed for 1,612 yards and has scored 24 touchdowns on the ground. They have also been incredibly efficient in that department, averaging 7.5 yards per carry as a team.

South Point will have their biggest test of the season when they welcome Crest (4-1) to town. In last season’s matchup, Creat was able to come out on top 27-26 in a highly competitive contest.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (3-2) at Davie (2-3)

It has been an up and down season so far for Reagan, who is coming off of a 28-26 victory over Glenn last week. That pushed their record to 3-2 on the season, which ended a two game losing streak for the team.

The Raiders are led by Pendleton, who is a dominant fixture of a ground and pound offense for Reagan. How well they can dominate the line of scrimmage will be a huge indicator of success in this game.

They will travel to Davie (2-3) tonight for the division game. In last year’s contest, Reagan came out on top in dominating fashion 52-14.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter