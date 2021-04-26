Breaking Down The 2022 Offensive Commits, Filling Out The Class
Notre Dame currently has the nation's fourth best 2022 recruiting class. While offensive recruiting has fueled the Irish classes in 2020 and 2021, the offense is lagging a bit behind in 2022 recruiting.
In the latest podcast I break down the offensive recruiting class to date. I go through all five of the prospects and rank them. That is followed by a breakdown of what positions are most important to fill out the class. I wrap things up by going over which recruits are key to the Notre Dame offensive staff filling out the class in a manner that gets the offensive haul back up to speed.
During the podcast I reference a recent article where I break down and rank the current class. You can find that HERE.
You can also watch the podcast below:
