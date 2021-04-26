Breaking Down The 2022 Offensive Commits, Filling Out The Class

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast dives into the 2022 Notre Dame offensive commits and how the staff needs to fill out the class

Notre Dame currently has the nation's fourth best 2022 recruiting class. While offensive recruiting has fueled the Irish classes in 2020 and 2021, the offense is lagging a bit behind in 2022 recruiting.

In the latest podcast I break down the offensive recruiting class to date. I go through all five of the prospects and rank them. That is followed by a breakdown of what positions are most important to fill out the class. I wrap things up by going over which recruits are key to the Notre Dame offensive staff filling out the class in a manner that gets the offensive haul back up to speed.

During the podcast I reference a recent article where I break down and rank the current class. You can find that HERE.

You can also watch the podcast below:

Related Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter