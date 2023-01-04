Drayk Bowen Is Adjusting Quickly Among Nation's Elite At All-American Bowl

On Tuesday, the West squad had their first practice of the All-American Bowl week at Trinity University. A roster packed with elite 2023 talent everywhere, Notre Dame linebacker commit Drayk Bowen had a legitimate argument as the top linebacker on day one, as well as one of the best overall players in attendance.

The Indiana Mr. Football and 2022 Butkus Award winner, given to the nation’s top high school linebacker, remains humble about his performance. It was more of a solid starting point in his book.

“I thought I did pretty well,” Bowen explained. “There is an adjustment period, you know playing against lineman a lot bigger than what you are used to. I had a pretty good day. I had some pretty good run fits but we will see what goes one tomorrow but I felt like I had a pretty good day today.”

Bowen went into this week with several goals at hand. Most of all, he wanted to prove that he belongs in the conversation with the nations elite.

"I just wanted to prove that I am an athlete, I can be athletic and guard players in space,” he explained. "I really just wanted to test my skills and see where I am at right now.”

Being back in pads again, however, was something that Bowen wasn’t shy about. With only a couple weeks until he is officially a student at the University of Notre Dame, Bowen is pumped to make the most out of this week.

"It was exciting,” Bowen stated. "We got out here and installed some stuff, getting to compete a little. It was super exciting and super fun.”

As a part of an extremely talented, and deep linebacker group for the West squad, Bowen also had the chance to split time between Mike and Will linebacker. The versatility he possesses is something that Bowen takes big pride in.

"It was nice because I want to be able to play multiple positions in college so learning out here, and starting to practice at it out here, is going to be good for me,” he explained. "I go to college in two weeks so I am excited.”

Bowen also had the chance to get the college feel started early by playing with a couple players who will be joining him in South Bend. On the West squad, he is teammates with Notre Dame signees Sullivan Absher and Micah Bell. On the East squad, Adon Shuler and Brenan Vernon are also already making plays this week.

That has allowed the Irish signees the chance to bond further. It’s just a sneak peak to what the 2023 season will look like.

"It’s been super fun,” Bowen said. "We’re getting super close and obviously we are all going to be playing at the same school so it is exciting to already be able to play with two of them. It has been a fun week so far just hanging out with them.”

With his enrollment right around the corner, Bowen was already making the most of the week. He is among the best linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class and is proving that already.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter