Notre Dame Commit Profile: Drayk Bowen, Linebacker

Notre Dame is looking to rebuild its depth chart at linebacker. The Irish started strong in 2022 and now it is looking to add even more elite players in the 2023 class. Notre Dame did just that when it landed in-state star Drayk Bowen.

DRAYK BOWEN PROFILE

Hometown: Merrillville, Ind.

High School: Andrean

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Stanford, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, NC State, Arkansas, Purdue, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Illinois

Recruited By: Marcus Freeman

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 33 overall - No. 2 outside linebacker

ESPN: 4-star - No. 43 overall - No. 6 outside linebacker

247Sports: 4-star - No. 58 overall - No. 3 linebacker

On3: 4-star - No. 152 overall - No. 13 linebacker

Composite: 4-star - No. 37 overall - No. 2 linebacker

FILM ANALYSIS

Marcus Freeman wants length, athleticism and power at linebacker and that's exactly what Bowen brings to the game. His size is above average, but his athleticism and power are elite. Bowen is an explosive athlete that gets downhill in a hurry and he has the range to play to the sideline. When he commits to attack the ball he covers a lot of ground in a hurry, and when he arrives at the football he arrives with power.

Adding more physicality is a must for the Notre Dame defense, which I wrote about in a recent Midweek Musings, and Bowen adds plenty of that. He's not a Mike linebacker right now, but I could certainly see him becoming that kind of player down the road. He's got the size potential, he has the first-step explosiveness, he closes on the ball extremely well and his natural hand strength and power will allow him to be extremely good at block destruction once his technique improves.

His agility and balance are impressive physical traits, and when his footwork gets better his ability to scrape, flow and explode to the ball should allow him to make a lot of plays in the run game. Bowen has to improve his timing as a blitzer, but he explodes downhill, easily dismisses high school blockers and closes on the football extremely well. In coverage he has the athleticism to thrive but his footwork and ability to look up routes will need to be improved.

Bowen is a bit on the raw side, thriving on God-given ability and effort. He's still a young player that hasn't yet finished his junior season. He'll continue to improve from a fundamental standpoint, and as that happens and he gets more and more experience his game will truly take off. He is a legit five-star upside player that possesses the kind of athleticism and natural power you simply cannot teach. Once he improves in the areas that can be taught he'll have a chance to be a special linebacker for the Irish.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

———————

