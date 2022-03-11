Dynamic 2024 Running Back Sets Up A Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame is receiving a visit from another talented 2024 recruit soon, welcoming Hannibal (Mo.) High School athlete Aneyas Williams to campus on April 2nd. The dynamic two-way star is fresh off of a standout sophomore campaign, totaling 2,756 total yards and 47 touchdowns. He was also an impact performer on the defensive side of the ball, where he recorded 73 total tackles and three interceptions.

Williams is very intriguing by what Notre Dame has to offer, so he's looking forward to getting on campus. As a whole, the recruiting process is starting to pick up. The visits are starting to get locked in as well.

“The recruiting process is going great for me,” Williams said. “It is all starting to happen at once. I have a lot of big visits scheduled for these next couple months, including April 2nd to Notre Dame.”

Williams already has a nice baseline understanding for the rich history of Notre Dame. The trip to campus could be a huge moment to continue to harbor this relationship.

“I know the history behind Notre Dame and it is really cool,” explained Williams. “I haven’t been there yet so I look forward to seeing it.”

The Hannibal High School head coach, Quentin Hamner, has been a big help thus far to help Williams navigate the chaotic recruiting landscape. Hamner has kept in close contact with Dre Brown to date. That relationship is proving valuable early on.

Williams laid out his criteria for finding the perfect school. Relationships are a big point of emphasis as he continues to develop deeper relationships with schools.

“How the coaches treat players and relationships that are formed throughout the process are huge for my recruitment,” Williams explained.

Outside of the quality of players on the field, Williams spoke to his leadership qualities as an added bonus in helping his teammates reach their potential. This is a young man who seems to check a lot of boxes.

Williams is currently an underrated player on the recruiting trails, both from an offers and ranking perspective. The 5-10 195 pounder currently holds an offer from the University of Oregon - his lone offer to date. Williams currently is not ranked on any of the major recruiting services. Judging by his film and production, that looks to change here in the near future.

Unsure of if/when an offer might come from the Irish, there is at least the interest to take a deeper look. April 2nd represents a potential big moment in this recruitment to monitor.

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter