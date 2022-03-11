Notre Dame 2024 Targets Litter Top Rankings For 247Sports

A number of Notre Dame targets in the 2024 class were ranked as four and five-star recruits in the first 2024 rankings from 247Sports

Notre Dame currently holds the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle according to 247Sports and Rivals, so needless to say the Irish are off to a great start. Head coach Marcus Freeman and staff have created a ton of momentum on the trail, leading to expanded expectations moving forward.

The Irish have already set their sites on several talented players in the 2024 class. In 247Sports' recent ranking update, 18 current targets were ranked among the 88 players who were ranked as four stars or better in the class.

There are a total of 12 players that have assumed 5-star status on the recent update. Notre Dame’s highest ranked target on the list, Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School quarterback Jadyn Davis, came in as the No. 2 player in the country.

He was not the only quarterback target to make the list, as Carlsbad (Calif.) High School signal caller Julian Sayin, Chandler (Ariz.) High School star Dylan Raiola, Miami (Fla.) Columbus standout Adrian Posse and Saline (Mich.) High School star quarterback CJ Carr all made the list at No. 5, No. 27, No. 40 and No. 49 respectively. Davis, Sayin and Raiola were all ranked as a five-star on the updated ranking.

Posse will be starting for Columbus after spending the previous two years at Monsignor Pace, and will be a part of the same offense as 2023 Notre Dame running back signee Sedrick Irvin Jr..

Other notable offensive stars with early offers from Notre Dame include Several talented wide receivers: Saint Louis (Mo.) University star Ryan Wingo, Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan standout Ryan Pellum and River Rouge (Mich.) pass catcher Nick Marsh. Wingo is rated as a five-star and the No. 3 player nationally. Pellum and Marsh both rank as four-stars, coming in the No. 34 and No. 79 players respectively.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Stacy Gage is the top ranked player at his position in the class, coming in as a five-star and No 16 player nationally.

Defensively, Notre Dame is looking to continue the momentum they currently boast in the 2023 class, including five defenders on the 247Sports list. These players include Jefferson (Ga.) High School linebacker Sammy Brown, Melissa (Texas) High School defensive lineman Nigel Smith, Allen (Texas) High School edge Zina Umeozulu, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodward and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

Each of the five defenders boast five-star rankings. Woodward is the cousin of former Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Irish are also in on four players that 247Sports currently ranks as athletes, keeping close tabs on Buford (Ga.) High School star KJ Bolden, Belle Vernon (Pa.) standout Quinton Marsh, Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic legacy Emmett Mosley V and Garden Grove (Calif.) Pacifica star Jordan Ross.

Both Bolden and Marsh come in as five-stars in the update.

Mosley’s father, Emmett IV, played wide receiver for the Irish from 1993-96, hauling in 52 passes for 755 yards and a score during his career. Mosley also rushed for 275 yards and five scores, finishing his career with 1,030 career yards of offense.

Mosley’s mother also starred for the Irish, when Cindy (Daws) Mosley finished her star soccer career with 61 career goals, which at the time was a program record. She won the Hermann Trophy in 1996, which the site states is the Heisman Trophy for women's soccer.

While the program is still looking for their first commit in the 2024 class, Notre Dame already has an impressive target list to work with.

Rankings for some of Notre Dame's top targets:

QB Jadyn Davis - 5-star - No. 2

WR Ryan Wingo - 5-star - No. 3

QB Julian Sayin - 5-star - No. 5

LB Sammy Brown - 5-star - No. 6

S Peyton Woodyard - 5-star - No. 8

ATH KJ Bolden - 5-star - No. 9

ATH Quinton Martin - 5-star - No. 14

RB Stacy Gage - 5-star - No. 16

CB Ellis Robinson IV - 5-star - No. 20

DL Nigel Smith - 5-star - No. 23

EDGE Zina Umeozulu - 5-star - No. 26

QB Dylan Raiola - 5-star - No. 27

WR Ryan Pellum - No. 34

QB Adrian Posse - No. 40

QB CJ Carr - No. 49

ATH Emmett Mosley - No. 58

WR Nick Marsh - No. 79

ATH Jordan Ross - No. 80

