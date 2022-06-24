Tight End Jack Larsen Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame remains the nation's hottest team on the recruiting trail, landing 2024 standout tight end Jack Larsen. The Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end chose Notre Dame over Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

The 6-3, 215-pound tight end is an athletic player that was a standout at Notre Dame's recent Irish Invasion Camp. He's a bit different in size and style from most recent Notre Dame tight ends, and his potential in the pass game is outstanding. Larsen isn't just a one-dimensional player, and he has potential as a strong run blocker as well, and his game is similar to that of former Irish standout Tommy Tremble.

Notre Dame has a talented list of early tight end offers, but it became clear very early that Larsen was a top target. His Irish Invasion visit was his fourth visit to campus and second in 2022. It was after his April visit that the Irish started to focus in on him at tight end, and Larsen started to trend towards Notre Dame.

The Charlotte Catholic standout is ranked as the nation's No. 49 overall player and the No. 3 tight end.

Larsen is the fourth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class, joining five-star quarterback CJ Carr, elite defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

The rising junior also earned early offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Louisville, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland, Duke and Georgia Tech.

