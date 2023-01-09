Adon Shuler Puts Together Rock Solid Week At All-American Bowl

It was a dominating 55-17 victory for the East squad over the West in Saturday’s All-American Bowl. Both sides of the football for the East put on a show, including a defensive effort only allowing nine first downs and 170 total yards during the game. There were two Notre Dame signees who got the start for the West defense, including safety Adon Shuler.

The New Jersey native has been one of the long standing recruits in the Irish class, originally making his commitment in August of 2021.

RANKINGS DON'T TELL THE STORY

That didn’t stop some top schools from attempting to flip Shuler, who was offered by schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Duke even after he had made his commitment to Notre Dame.

Obviously the Irish staff won out and signed the Garden State star, who is fresh off a 103-tackle senior campaign, as well as pulling in three interceptions and making a big impact on offense when needed. Despite so much interest and production, Shuler fell victim to the dreaded Notre Dame commit ranking drop.

He entered this all star event as one of the more underrated players in the 2023 recruiting class for the Irish and safeties in the country.

From the very start of the week, Shuler showed that he belonged amongst an especially talented group of defensive backs for the East. You would be hard pressed to find a losing rep from him all week, which led to him starting opposite Alabama five-star safety signee Caleb Downs during the game.

PRACTICE WEEK

Shuler brings a hard hitting style, running the alley like a bat out of hell. Sometimes it can be tough to make an impact in this type of setting with that type of physical style. On the first day, Shuler impressed immediately with better short area change of direction than anticipated coming into the event.

He also rarely spent much time in the box during the week, used much more as a deep zone defender with some reps in the slot as well. Safety is one of those positions that when you don’t hear much from them, it’s usually for a good reason. Shuler was just rarely ever in the wrong spot. He is also an extremely active kid who does an excellent job finding work in zone coverage.

When Shuler was tested, it usually resulted in an incompletion. There was a play during the Wednesday’s practice where the West team tried to hit on a tight end corner route to Shuler’s side of the field. He showed good recognition skills, while working effectively from recovery mode.

He also doesn’t panic much in pass coverage, remaining patient at the catch point and when the ball is in the air. This is a case where the box score will not fully tell the story of Shuler’s impact this week in San Antonio.

He is a smooth, and incredibly intelligent defender, who is ready to play from a mental side early. Don’t count out Shuler to make an impact early on for the Irish in a safety room with some questions. He will be ready to compete from day one.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter