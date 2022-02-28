Blue-Gold Game Is Poised To Be A Huge Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is working hard to get former Fighting Irish players more involved with the program after over a decade of them being largely brushed aside. The April 23rd Blue-Gold Game is a weekend that is expected to see many former Irish players and Irish greats return to campus, and they won't be the only group of important guests, the Irish staff is also looking to add a very impressive list of recruits to the visit list as well.

According to Irish Breakdown recruiting director Ryan Roberts, the weekend already has eight big names set for the game, and that list is just beginning to fill up.

Five Notre Dame commits are expected to be on campus that weekend according to Roberts. Top 100 defenders Brenan Vernon (DE), Drayk Bowen (LB) and Justyn Rhett (CB) are expected to be on campus, as will safety Adon Shuler (S). Also expected to be on campus is five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, a player that programs like Alabama are trying to talk out of his commitment to Notre Dame.

Getting Keeley back on campus with players like Vernon, Bowen, Shuler and Rhett is very, very important for the Notre Dame staff.

Three big-time uncommitted players have already confirmed their intentions to be on campus that weekend.

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs is set to make his third visit to campus that weekend, according to SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. Notre Dame is trailing a number of schools for Downs, but getting him back on campus for another visit is very, very important for the staff.

Downs ranks as the nation's No. 11 overall player and he's the No. 2 safety in the land according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Austin (Texas) Westlake standout wide receiver Jaden Greathouse has also confirmed with Roberts that he is visiting that weekend, as has Belmont (N.C.) South Point four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher.

Freeman recently spoke to a group of former Notre Dame players, and during that discussion he emphasized that he wants former Irish players to be around the program much more than we've seen. It would seem he also wants them around recruits as well, which is a very wise strategy from the Notre Dame staff.

Stay tuned to Irish Breakdown for the latest recruiting news and nuggets, and for additions to the Blue-Gold Game visit list, and Notre Dame's March 18-20 visit list, which is also already off to a very impressive start, including five-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry - a Top 40 national recruit, and wideout Braylon James, a Top 100 recruit.

