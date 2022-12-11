Brandon Davis-Swain, Notre Dame Decide To Part Ways

Notre Dame and 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain have decided to part ways, with the Michigan native announcing today that he has de-committed from the Irish class.

Davis-Swain had taken multiple visits during the season, but he maintained he was solid to the Irish class. According to multiple sources, in recent weeks both sides seemed more willing to part ways with each other. There were things Davis-Swain and his camp were interested in that weren't what Notre Dame wanted, and the staff had already begun looking in other directions for players at that position.

Davis-Swain was the first prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class, something he did after Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game back in April. He visited Michigan and Penn State during the fall, as well as making a trip back to Notre Dame. Despite insisting he was solid to the class there was increasing evidence that Davis-Swain was legitimately looking around and not just taking visits to enjoy good college games.

Davis-Swain has an interesting recruiting profile, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 28 player in the country. 247Sports, ESPN and On3 do not have him in the Top 100, and On3 has him as low as No. 221.

Notre Dame still has six players committed in the 2024 class and still have arguably the top class in the land despite the departure of Davis-Swain from the class.

