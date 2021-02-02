Notre Dame's 2021 Cornerback Class Is One Of The Program's Best

Irish Breakdown provides analysis on the deep and talented cornerback class that Notre Dame landed in 2021

In December, the Notre Dame football team signed a deep and talented group of cornerbacks. A case could be made that it was the best cornerback class Notre Dame has signed since Brian Kelly was hired to be the head coach.

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell and recruiting analyst Brian Smith get together to breakdown the cornerback class. They talk big picture analysis of the class, they provide analysis of all four signees and talk about their ideal position fits, they break down how the class could actually all be on the field together, and more.

The four signees are Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, JoJo Johnson and Chance Tucker. After talking about each individual player and the class as a whole, the Irish Breakdown staff talks about how impressive it was that position coach Mike Mickens was able to put together this kind of class in his first season despite not being able to go on the road and recruit.

At the end the discussion turns to how the 2021 class stacks up against past corner classes of the Kelly era.

