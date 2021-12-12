Breaking Down The Commitment Of Justyn Rhett To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett, who picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee

Last night Notre Dame picked up another huge commitment in the 2023 class, landing Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett. Notre Dame remains on fire when it comes to recruiting defensive players in the 2022 class. Notre Dame beat Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee for his services.

We went live last night to cover his commitment, and after Rhett made his decision we broke down every aspect of his decision.

You can see the video of Rhett committing to Notre Dame in this video. During the video I discuss how Rhett went from being one of many players on Notre Dame's radar to a must-get commit by cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

During the show I bring up some of Rhett's junior film and we talk about what I love out his game, what I like about his game and discuss areas where he must continue to improve. I broke down how he fits into the Notre Dame defense, and why he fits both the field and boundary positions.

There was a lot of discussion of Notre Dame's recruiting at the cornerback position in recent seasons and how that impacted the decision to push for Rhett, and what comes next at the position in the 2023 class.

I spent some time going over just how much recruiting on defense has picked up since Marcus Freeman was hired just 11 months ago.

Following the thorough breakdown of Rhett and his commitment I answer questions from Irish Breakdown listener and subscribers.

