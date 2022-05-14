Breaking Down Sullivan Absher's Commitment To Notre Dame

Yesterday Notre Dame landed a commitment from Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher. It was the second offensive line commitment for Notre Dame, with Absher joining fellow North Carolina standout lineman Sam Pendleton.

Landing Absher put Notre Dame back in the No. 1 spot in the team recruiting rankings with every service.

We went live to carry his decision and spent a lot of time breaking down what it meant. You can find that here:

The show began with us giving some back story to his recruitment. Once Absher went live to announce his commitment we carried that. After he made his announcement that he had committed to Notre Dame we dove deeper into what it meant for Notre Dame. We also went into deeper detail about the back story on his recruitment, which was a huge comeback victory for the Irish coaching staff.

We broke down Absher's skillset and how he fits into the Notre Dame offensive line. We also discussed how he fits in the current class and how important his commitment was for Notre Dame. Absher doesn't even get Notre Dame halfway to where it wants to be with the offensive line class. We spent a lot of time discussing what is next for Notre Dame now that Absher is on the board. Of course, we spent a lot of time talking about Charles Jagusah and Monroe Freeling.

The show concluded with a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter