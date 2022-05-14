Skip to main content

Breaking Down Sullivan Absher's Commitment To Notre Dame

Yesterday Notre Dame landed a commitment from Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher. It was the second offensive line commitment for Notre Dame, with Absher joining fellow North Carolina standout lineman Sam Pendleton

Landing Absher put Notre Dame back in the No. 1 spot in the team recruiting rankings with every service.

We went live to carry his decision and spent a lot of time breaking down what it meant. You can find that here:

The show began with us giving some back story to his recruitment. Once Absher went live to announce his commitment we carried that. After he made his announcement that he had committed to Notre Dame we dove deeper into what it meant for Notre Dame. We also went into deeper detail about the back story on his recruitment, which was a huge comeback victory for the Irish coaching staff.

We broke down Absher's skillset and how he fits into the Notre Dame offensive line. We also discussed how he fits in the current class and how important his commitment was for Notre Dame. Absher doesn't even get Notre Dame halfway to where it wants to be with the offensive line class. We spent a lot of time discussing what is next for Notre Dame now that Absher is on the board. Of course, we spent a lot of time talking about Charles Jagusah and Monroe Freeling.

The show concluded with a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

