Breaking Down The Commitment Of Drayk Bowen To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of elite linebacker Drayk Bowen, who pledged to Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment last night when five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen pledged to the Fighting Irish. The Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean two-way standout picked Notre Dame over Clemson and Auburn.

In the video below we break down what this commitment means for Notre Dame, we dive into the film room, we talk about how Bowen fits into the Notre Dame defense and we talk about what's next for the Irish in the 2023 class.

We also give some back story on Bowen's recruitment and decision to pick Notre Dame.

I was joined during the show by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr., who talked about how the pickup of Bowen impacts how other top recruits view Notre Dame.

Drayk Bowen Commits to Notre Dame

Class Impact: Drayk Bowen To Notre Dame

