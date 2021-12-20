Breaking Down Notre Dame's Two-Year Recruiting Success On Defense

Breaking down how successful Notre Dame has been recruiting on defense the last two seasons

Notre Dame is basically done when it comes to recruiting defense in the 2022 class, and it was an outstanding class. The Irish hit home runs in the front seven and at cornerback, and the class added a boost in length, athleticism and depth.

Notre Dame overcame some of the weaknesses of previous classes and built on last year's recruiting strength. When you look at the defensive recruiting from a two-year look the roster clearly got better.

We go position-by-position and hand out grades for the Fighting Irish defense.

At the outset we explain how we come to our grades, which include a look at the talent that was landed, how well the staff mets its numbers needs and the fit of the signees. We also discuss the standard by which grades are determined, which ultimately is about are the units good enough to compete for championships.

We over the big picture aspects of the defensive recruiting at the beginning of the video. Next we talk about the defensive line, beginning with the edge players and the moving on to the interior depth chart. We discuss how the change in defensive philosophy with the arrival of Marcus Freeman impacted how the staff put the line class together.

Next we discuss the linebacker position, and we break down how effectively the current Notre Dame staff has quickly overcome flaws from the previous staff. Nowhere is that more evident than linebacker, and the current group of signees combines with last year's group to give the Irish a linebacker group as good as any team in the country.

We wrap things up with a break down of the secondary, beginning with the corners and finishing up with the safeties. Both Vince and I gave the cornerbacks an A-, which might surprise some, but we explain why that grade was warranted.

Notre Dame Recruiting: Two-Year Grades On Defense

