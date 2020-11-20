SI All-American: Notre Dame Commit Caleb Johnson Evaluation

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from talented offensive tackle Caleb Johnson. Landing Johnson gives Notre Dame five offensive line commits in the 2021 class.

Irish Breakdown has already done a commit story and a class impact for Johnson. Let's also take a look at the SI All-American film evaluation of Notre Dame's latest line commit.

Prospect: Caleb Johnson

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic

Committed to: Notre Dame

Frame: Tackle frame. Thin, but with a broad base. Powerful hips. Long arms.



Athleticism: Bends better than most tackle prospects. At the college level, lateral quickness exceeds necessary requirements to play left tackle. Basketball background helps footwork. Gaining upper-body strength, with room to grow.

Instincts: After the snap, good power punch to initiate contact. Down blocks like a guard, yet moves like a tackle. Plays well in space during screens to the perimeter. Knows how to ‘finish’ an undersized or out-of-position defender. Natural-looking kick step.

Polish: First-step quickness allows Johnson to be aggressive with run blocking and pass protection. Kick step improved dramatically from sophomore through junior season. Powerful hands allow him to dictate to defenders more times than not.

Bottom Line: As he continues to improve his technique to go with his athleticism, Johnson will continue to command attention. Still lean at 295 pounds, Johnson projects to be a starter at right tackle or possibly left tackle for an elite college football program.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter