SI All-American Candidate Caleb Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Caleb Johnson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic 
Committed to: Auburn 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 

Frame: Tackle frame. Thin, but with a broad base. Powerful hips. Long arms. 

Athleticism: Bends better than most tackle prospects. At the college level, lateral quickness exceeds necessary requirements to play left tackle. Basketball background helps footwork. Gaining upper-body strength, with room to grow. 

Instincts: After the snap, good power punch to initiate contact. Down blocks like a guard, yet moves like a tackle. Plays well in space during screens to the perimeter. Knows how to ‘finish’ an undersized or out-of-position defender. Natural-looking kick step. 

Polish: First-step quickness allows Johnson to be aggressive with run blocking and pass protection. Kick step improved dramatically from sophomore through junior season. Powerful hands allow him to dictate to defenders more times than not. 

Bottom Line: As he continues to improve his technique to go with his athleticism, Johnson will continue to command attention. Still lean at 295 pounds, Johnson projects to be a starter at right tackle or possibly left tackle for an elite college football program.

