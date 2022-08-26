Cam Williams Focused On Dominant Junior Season, Recruiting For Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver commit Cam Williams has set a list of goals for his junior season, which kicks off tonight when Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South takes on East Aurora.

The Raiders defense is one of the toughest in IHSA, sporting three power five commits and two other players with a power five offer. The offense will be the key to reaching expectations, with Williams looking to eclipse the 37 receptions, 671 yards and 11 touchdowns from last season. Williams says he wasn’t motivated by individual goals this off-season, as he believes improvement in his game will manifest as a result of the training and advice he’s received from his trainers, coaches and Fighting Irish wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

"The Irish Invasion was the first time Coach Stuckey really critiqued me," Williams told Irish Breakdown. "I came back and started working on the fundamentals and my feet, and now I’m just ready to ball.”

The 6-2, 185-pound four-star receiver is a preseason All-State selection and holds a new sense of responsibility as a captain for his Raider squad. Over the summer, Williams led workouts with teammates at local parks and gyms to solidify team camaraderie and established himself as a leader of the program. He’s also added seven pounds of muscle to his frame as he expects to be used in a variety of way on offense. Even after an eventful summer, Williams is excited about getting back to being a student as well as an athlete.

"Things are starting to slow down with school starting," Williams explained. "My recruitment was fast paced, and we were constantly training. It’s good to be around my teachers and friends again."

Williams is looking forward to chasing a state championship at Glenbard South, who returns a formidable team this season. As they prepare to begin preparations for the season, Williams was motivated to decide on Notre Dame and eliminate the distractions of recruiting heading into his junior season. However, the all-state selection is deeply entrenched in recruiting for Notre Dame as he continues efforts to add two major Notre Dame targets to the number one ranked class in the 2024 cycle.

"You already know I’m recruiting hard," Williams said. "Justin (Scott) and I always talk and he’s really cool with Coach (Al) Washington. Ryan (Wingo) and I started talking recently, and we have a really good vibe. Me, CJ (Carr) and him are always chopping it up.”

Williams expects to be a constant visitor for Notre Dame games this season with South Bend being just 80 miles away from his home, and most his games being on Friday nights until the IHSA playoffs being in late October. More than likely, his visits will serve as recruiting weekends and center around the presence of five-star recruits like Wingo and Scott.

"I’ll probably make it to three of four games," Williams detailed. "I’m definitely coming to the Clemson game.”

