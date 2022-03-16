Carnell Tate Includes Notre Dame In His Final 5 Schools

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced his top five schools on Tuesday, a list that included Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia as his finalists. That announcement came while he was on campus in South Bend on a visit.

Tate is a well regarded recruit, sitting as high as a five-star and No. 13 recruit nationally according to Rivals. He is also considered a top 20 overall recruit by both 247Sports and On3, which rank him as the No. 14 and No. 17 players respectively. The lone outlier is ESPN, which has Tate currently sitting as the No. 60 recruit nationally and No. 13 wide receiver overall.

The 6-2 185 pounder is originally from Chicago, Illinois but now suits up for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Tate decided to transfer to IMG after his sophomore season at Marist High School was pushed to the spring. Instead of dealing with uncertainty, he opted to transfer down to IMG.

He holds 37 reported offers currently, including the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fl.) and Michigan among many others.

The Irish have been in on this recruitment for some time and hope to close on the talented playmaker. It is a huge recruiting cycle for the Irish at the wide receiver position and Tate is right at the top of their board. He would be a huge land for an offensive class that currently boasts just running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and tight end Cooper Flanagan to date.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter