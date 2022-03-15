Notre Dame Is Chasing The No. 1 Recruiting Class In 2023

Notre Dame is off to a red hot start in the 2023 class which ranks No. 1 by Rivals and the 247Sports composite rankings. Unlike past seasons when the Irish were ranked at or near the top of the early rankings, Notre Dame currently is in good position with its board to continue adding top players.

Of course the staff has a lot of work to do, but there is a legitimate chance that Notre Dame could in fact finish with a class that could rank at the top by the time we get to signing day. That was what we broke down in our most recent show.

Looking at the 247Sports composite rankings, which take into account all the various services, shows some minimum standards for what it takes to earn the No. 1 ranked class. It varies some year to year, but the chart below gives a good look at what it takes.

Here are the 247Sports final composite rankings for all the No. 1 ranked classes from the College Football Playoff era.

Right now Notre Dame sits at 198.65 points, so there is plenty of work left to be done. As I stated above, unlikes past seasons Notre Dame is actually in position to finish with a class that could get it near the top.

Irish Breakdown recruiting director Ryan Roberts and I went through the Notre Dame board and came up with what we felt was a realistic best chance class. It looked something like this:

QB Dante Moore

RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Committed)

RB Jeremiyah Love

WR Carnell Tate

WR Braylon James

WR Rodney Gallagher

WR Malik Elzy

TE Cooper Flanagan (Committed)

OL Charles Jagusah

OL Monroe Freeling

OL Austin Siereveld

OL Elijah Paige

DE Keon Keeley (Committed)

DE Brenan Vernon (Committed)

DL Jason Moore

DL Boubacar Traore

LB Drayk Bowen (Committed)

LB Preston Zinter (Committed)

LB Samuel M'Pemba

S Peyton Bowen (Committed)

S Adon Shuler (Committed)

CB Justyn Rhett (Committed)

CB Christian Gray

ATH Ronan Hanafin

Our prediction didn't allow for Notre Dame to hit the "perfect" haul at any position. We only chose players we felt that Notre Dame was either the leader for or in the top two or three for. There are a few players that would be a bit surprising, but that's what is needed to land a top class.

That class would get Notre Dame to over 315 points, which gets it in striking distance. If the Irish can then land Jaden Greathouse at wide receiver (instead of Elzy) or if it can land Samson Okunlola along the offensive line, or possibly pull off a huge upset for a player like tight end Duce Robinson or a cornerback, it would put the Irish in position to not only land a No. 1 class, but have a class that ranks along with the best classes of the last decade.

